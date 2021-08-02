Disney+ Renews ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ For a Second Season

The quack pack is back! Disney+ has announced that a second season of their series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is coming. The new season is expected to bring back the cast for the new season, which is expected to begin production early next year, and will debut sometime in 2022.

With this announcement expect to see some old Ducks return that we didn’t see including Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson), mentioned briefly in the first season, and Russ Tyler (Keenan Thompson). Series showrunner Steven Brill has already hinted at their return, “Kenan and I [talked about]… he could come in next season and do at least an episode. He said he would, so I’m going to hold him to it.” Brill continues, “We will, we’ll have everyone. Everyone’s going to come back next year if we get another season.”

In present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

The series features a talented new team of up-and-coming young actors including Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill serves as executive producer with Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa as executive producers and showrunners. Michael Spiller is also an executive producer/director on the series, with James Griffiths serving as director/EP on the Pilot. Emilio Estevez is an executive producer and Lauren Graham is co-executive producer. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jon Avnet and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.

Every episode of season one is now available to stream on Disney+.

