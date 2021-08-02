The First Photos Of Disney’s ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Debut

The highly-anticipated Doogie Howser remake, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., is finally coming to Disney+ next month. While there is no official trailer just yet, EW revealed an exclusive first look at the show alongside its interview with the show’s star Peyton Elizabeth Lee. You can check out the photos below:

The original Doogie Howser most famously introduced the world to a young Neil Patrick Harris, who played that titular character. In addition to swapping the name and the gender of its lead character though, this new series is also trading in its original Los Angeles setting for Hawaii.

When asked about some of the other difference this new iteration has compared to the original, Lee told EW,

“One of the really cool parts about this reimagining is that we take this iconic story and bring it into the world we’re living in now. So it’s a female lead instead of a male, and she is biracial, and it’s in Hawaii so we have this beautiful backdrop. It has nods to the original but also feels very modern.”

Similar to its predecessor though, the show will still be a medical drama – with some comedy infused – that follows a teenage medical prodigy as she tries to balance both her career and growing up.

Lee added, “Every episode has the medical story line, and then it also has her personal story line. In some episodes you’ll see the line blur between her personal life and her professional life.”

Kourtney Kang (How I Met Your Mother, Fresh Off The Boat) will produce and write the show. Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco, the respective widow and son of one of the original series’ creators, Steven Bochco, will also serve as executive producers alongside Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar (the latest Jumanji films).

Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jason Scott Lee, and Ronny Chieng co-star.

As mentioned before, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. will drop on Disney+ next month. An exact release date is expected soon.

Source: EW

Related