Disney Unveils New ‘Magic Key’ To Replace Annual Passholder Program

Did someone call DJ Khaled? Because we’ve just got a “Magic Key” alert.

Tuesday, Disney unveiled its new replacement for its current Disneyland passholder program dubbed the “Magic Key” program.

According to the official Disney Parks Blog, the new program “was informed and shaped by extensive consumer research and feedback from guests and fans.” It includes four different types of passes which you can view in detail (in order of pricing) down below:

Imagine Key ($399): Available to residents of Southern California only, this pass grants reservation-based admission to one of both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure on select days throughout the year. Only two reservations can be made/held at a time.

Enchant Key ($649): Available to anyone, this pass offers reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks throughout the year with 149 possible blockout dates. Up to four theme park reservations can be made/held at a time.

Believe Key ($949): Similar to the Enchant Key, this pass is also available to anyone and offers reservation-based

admission to one or both theme parks throughout the year with 48 possible blockout dates. Up to six theme park reservations can be made/held at a time.

Dream Key ($1,399): On top of being available to anyone, this pass offers reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks throughout the year with zero blockout dates. That means passholders can go at any time. Unfortunately this one only allows up to six theme park reservations can be made/held at a time.

For even more detail, you can view the official signage for the program below or visit Disneyland.com/MagicKey.

Source: Disney Parks Blog

