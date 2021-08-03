‘Werewolf By Night’ Series Rumored To Be In Development At Disney+

A couple of weeks ago Kevin Smith revealed that he was originally planning to introduce the character Werewolf By Night in his (now scrapped) Howard the Duck series at Hulu. This was until Marvel told him that the character was off-limits and that they had their own plans for him.

Ever since The GWW first reported that the character would be making his grand entrance in the MCU, the “when?” and “how?” have been lingering questions.

Now, it seems a bit clearer as to why Marvel was so possessive over the lycanthrope. According to The Cosmic Circus, the studio is currently planning to introduce the character in its own Disney+ series of the same name. Sources close to the site also clai that the LLC established for the series is Natural History Productions and that the current working title for the project happens to be Buzz Cut, which we initially believed to be the working of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special thanks to Production Weekly.

Filming is expected to begin in February of 2022.

Keep in mind that this was published by a major trade and that Disney has yet to corroborate the report. So it should be treated as a rumor and taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, as we all know by now anything is possible in the MCU.

For those unfamiliar with the character, originally known as Jack Russell, he inherited the ability to transform into a werewolf from his father who was also a warlock. When he moonlights as the creature, as expected, he’s granted superhuman strength and stamina.

Werewolf By Night is probably most known for his frequent association with Moon Knight. In its article, the Cosmic Circus also mentions that there’s a possibility the character might be introduced in the upcoming Disney+ series first, but that’s purely speculation.

Moon Knight will premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: Kevin Smith, The GWW, The Cosmic Circus

Related