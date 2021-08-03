First Look At Christian Bale’s Gorr The God Butcher In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

New set photos have been leaked showcasing Christian Bale’s character, Gorr the God Butcher while doing reshoots in Malibu.

We have seen what Bale looks like whilst filming in Australia. He recently shaved his head bald but that’s all we have seen so far.

These new photos give us a better look at what to expect from the film’s antagonist. While it doesn’t resemble the character in the comics (yet), he does look very creepy, which is what we hoped for! Now all we have to do is wait for the official looks to drop.

Take a look down below and let us know what you think over on Twitter!









Thor: Love and Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, who returns as the titular God of Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson as the new queen of Asgard, Valkryie, Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, Christian Bale joins the franchise as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn. The Guardian cast members have already completed their filming, which hints at reduced roles. Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film.

Details on the project are being kept in Odin’s vault. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream during quarantine last year of Thor: Ragnarok, and during the stream he shared brand new concept art (which featured some looks at Miek in various business and battle attire and some insane looking Space Sharks) and more details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Source: DailyMail

