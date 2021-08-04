‘Far From the Tree’ Playing at The El Capitan Theatre Through August 10

Far From the Tree, the upcoming short film from Walt Disney Animated Studios, will be having an exclusive run at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Read: Walt Disney Animation Studios to Open New Location in Vancouver

From now until August 10, audience members will get a special screening of the short before every screening of Disney’s Jungle Cruise before it plays theatrically ahead of Encanto on November 24.

Far From the Tree, directed by Natalie Nourigat, made its world its world premiere at an Annecy Festival screening on June 15. Nourigat previously directed the Short Circuit episode Exchange Student, and worked as a story artist on Ralph Breaks the Internet and Raya and the Last Dragon.

In an interview with IndieWire, director Natalie Nourigat discusses her inspiration for the upcoming short. She recalls growing up in the Pacific Northwest (where the short is set), doing research trips to Cannon Beach, Oregon, and setbacks along the way.

The synopsis for Far From the Tree is as follows:

Parenting is tough, especially when the stakes are high. On an idyllic beach in the Pacific Northwest, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. This young raccoon will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart.

To buy tickets for Jungle Cruise and Far From the Tree at The El Capitan Theatre, head over to their website here.

Related