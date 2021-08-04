Walt Disney Animation Studios to Open New Location in Vancouver

In order to keep up with its latest current and upcoming projects, Walt Disney Animation Studios (WDAS) is expanding.

WDAS President Clark Spencer has just announced that a new studio location will be opening in Vancouver, BC. The focus of this facility will be on long-form streaming series, the first of which is Moana which was announced during 2020’s Investor Day. Vancouver’s opening is set for January of 2022, with Moana to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

The headquarters for the studio will remain in Burbank, with all feature films and short-form animated series to be completed there. The “mini-studio” in Vancouver will be headed by Amir Nasrabadi, the previous lead of WDAS finance.

Spencer had this to say about the decision:

“With Burbank and Vancouver both home to some of the world’s most talented artists and technicians, we believe the storytelling and visual quality created within each location will meet the incredibly high standards we set for ourselves and audiences have come to expect from Disney Animation”

Source: Variety

