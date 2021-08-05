‘Modern Family’ Co-Creator Sets Sights On New Comedy Titled ‘Reboot’

Just to be clear, Modern Family is not getting a reboot.

Instead, according to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Steve Levitan is gearing up to begin production on a follow-up to the series: a meta comedy by the name of Reboot.

The series has already received a pilot order from Hulu, and is described as follows: “When Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.”

Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville have also reportedly been cast in the series, although their roles are currently being kept under wraps.

Levitan co-wrote the pilot with John Enbom.

The series will be produced by 20th Television.

We’ll provide further details as they become available, especially if the show gets a full series order.

Source: THR

