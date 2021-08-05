Ryan Reynolds Gives An Update On ‘Deadpool 3’

Since the FOX/Disney merger, fans have been waiting patiently for updates on the Deadpool junior film. We have gotten little tidbits here and there, including a script being currently written. However, that’s about as far as we got.

Today, Collider released an update from Reynolds saying, “The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.”.

With this, it has a pretty good chance of actually filming next year, depending on how pre-production and the writing process takes. Reynolds, however, did provide an update on how the script is coming along. “It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Nothing else has been reporting but hopefully we’ll get some official announcements in the coming months.

Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, who are most known for their work on Bob’s Burgers, wrote Deadpool 3, which Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige confirmed would be rated R.

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Could the upcoming Multiverse arc be used as a way to shoehorn him in? Or was he always there? With a meta character like Deadpool, the possibilities are endless.

With a massive slate of projects already in the works and Marvel’s extremely packed production schedule, it looks like the earliest fans could see the film is sometime in 2023. There’s always a possibility that could change though.

