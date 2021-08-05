Ryan Reynolds Pitched a Deadpool – Bambi Crossover to Disney

As the world waits to see how Marvel Studios plans to incorporate Deadpool into the MCU, star Ryan Reynolds is already pitching wild ideas to Disney. In a recent interview with IGN, Reynolds shared that he wants the merc with a mouth to meet up with a character from Disney’s animated classic, Bambi. Let me tell you, folks, it is not a character you’d expect, well, maybe it is.

“I wanted to do a short film of Deadpool interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom. But the whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan. He’s not interrogating — he just wants to know how he could be the most loathed Disney character in the history of Disney… and of course, Disney was like, ‘well, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.'” Reynolds

Reynolds actually pitched this crazy crossover before. I guess Disney isn’t ready for Deadpool/Bambi. However, a pitch that did work was a crossover between Deadpool and Korg, Thor’s friend played and voiced by Taika Waititi. This crossover would eventually happen and became viral marketing for Disney’s newest action comedy from 20th Century Studios, Free Guy.

Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, who are most known for their work on Bob’s Burgers, wrote Deadpool 3, which Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige confirmed would be rated R.

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Could the upcoming Multiverse arc be used as a way to shoehorn him in? Or was he always there? With a meta character like Deadpool, the possibilities are endless.

With a massive slate of projects already in the works and Marvel’s extremely packed production schedule, it looks like the earliest fans could see the film is sometime in 2023. There’s always a possibility that could change though.

