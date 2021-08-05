‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Renewed For Season 2

If you were looking for more adventures with Clone Force 99, Disney announced today that Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been renewed for a second season and will premiere in 2022. No further details have been given regarding a release date or plot, but we can likely predict it will be released next summer, from May to August. You can watch the announcement through this video below:

In addition to renewal, the tweet also revealed that the first season’s final two episodes would premiere tomorrow, August 5th, instead of the finale releasing on Friday, August 13th. On the series’ renewal, executive producer Dave Filoni expressed his thanks to the fans: “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney + and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch.”

Adding to that, Disney+ and ESPN+ president Michael Paull explained that “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+. Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+.”

The first fourteen episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are now streaming on Disney+.

