The Internet Reacts To The New Host Of ABC’s ‘Jeopardy!’

It’s been less than 24 hours since news broke of Jeopardy‘s very own executive producer Mike Richards essentially passing the torch to himself to become the next host of the show, and the internet is not happy.

Many hoped that either LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik would ultimately get the job (us, included), but as negotiations draw to a close, it unfortunately doesn’t seem like that’ll be the case.

As unfair as it might seem though, at least we can always count on the memes to cheer us up.

So alas, here is a compilation of the best reactions to the news of Alex Trebek’s replacement, including a message from LeVar Burton himself:

mike richards when the executive producers picked the permanent host. pic.twitter.com/yKKQpRiQZd — corey (@c0r3yv) August 4, 2021

Congrats to the new Jeopardy host, Bad Guy from Every High School Movie Ever Made. pic.twitter.com/1ERth9D75H — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 5, 2021

jeopardy viewers finding out mike richards is the new host pic.twitter.com/hHJQQzMUBM — entitled (@PythonBro) August 4, 2021

Society if LeVar Burton was picked to host Jeopardy instead of Mike Richards. pic.twitter.com/G05EzgnGTL — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) August 5, 2021

“The executive producer of Jeopardy is trying to hire himself as the new host instead of LeVar Burton. Now ain’t that something.” pic.twitter.com/KH6y9QnHbc — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 5, 2021

Me looking at Mike Richards as the potential new Jeopardy host: pic.twitter.com/2w5V7tkKhm — Obsidian Diz (@da_infamous_DiZ) August 4, 2021

jeopardy: we're searching for a new host



everyone: ok we want @levarburton



j: we want to see who the audience responds to best



e: we ❤ levar



j: if only we had some idea who to choose



e: le👏 var👏 bur👏 ton👏



j: congrats to mike richards



e: that's not how you spell levar — Fretty Boop (Varys Is Still Underrated) (@i_miss_the_days) August 4, 2021

TFW you hear Jeopardy is in negotiations to make Mike Richards the permanent host and NOT LeVar Burton. pic.twitter.com/Mj0XXxHOXK — Humble Canuck DM #EveryChildMatters (@Nestene) August 4, 2021

I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. 🙏🏾 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 5, 2021

Even though Burton seems pretty content with not getting the job, it’s not over ’til it’s over. A final deal may be near, but it isn’t here.

We’ll continue to monitor this story as updates become available.

