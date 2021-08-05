The Internet Reacts To The New Host Of ABC’s ‘Jeopardy!’
It’s been less than 24 hours since news broke of Jeopardy‘s very own executive producer Mike Richards essentially passing the torch to himself to become the next host of the show, and the internet is not happy.
Many hoped that either LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik would ultimately get the job (us, included), but as negotiations draw to a close, it unfortunately doesn’t seem like that’ll be the case.
As unfair as it might seem though, at least we can always count on the memes to cheer us up.
So alas, here is a compilation of the best reactions to the news of Alex Trebek’s replacement, including a message from LeVar Burton himself:
Even though Burton seems pretty content with not getting the job, it’s not over ’til it’s over. A final deal may be near, but it isn’t here.
We’ll continue to monitor this story as updates become available.