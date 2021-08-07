Disney+ “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Like An Indie Film?

Indira Varma is having “a brilliant time” on the set of the Disney+ Star Wars production….

For this reader, the words “like an independent movie” ring pleasantly in the ear. Of course, Star Wars (1977) may be the most recognizable “indie” movie of all time.

Thankfully, according to Indira Varma, that’s exactly the feel of Director Deborah Chow’s production of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” for Disney+.

Varma: “I can’t say anything about any of it…”

Varma and fellow Star Wars actor Pedro Pascal on the set of Game of Thrones. Image: HBO

Varma, perhaps best known for her work on Game of Thrones, recently praised the work of Chow and fellow actor Ewan McGregor in a Q & A with Metro UK.

“It’s such a beast, like an octopus that needs wrangling but I’m having a brilliant time,” she told Metro’s Gabriel Tate. “Obviously, I can’t say anything about any of it but director Deborah Chow and Ewan on the acting side have somehow made it feel like an independent movie.

“Everyone has input, there are no fraying tempers.”

Image: HBO

Lockdown & LA

For fans waiting for the return of Obi-Wan to live-action adventures, that news is welcome.

Moreover, after years of delays and speculation, the idea that Kenobi continues to make progress as it films in LA is manna. Meanwhile, and speaking of nourishment for body and soul, Varma admitted to dabbling in baking sourdough and gardening during the pandemic.

Image: WestEndTheatre.com

But more recently, the actor hit the waves in LA.

“I stood up and actually surfed the wave several times,” said Varma. “Then as soon as I got back, I slipped and hurt my knee so I haven’t done it since, which is gutting.

“It could be a promising second career,” she deadpanned.

“Playing” Princess Leia

Image: Lucasfilm

You’d think lockdown also gave Indira some time to immerse herself in Star Wars lore.

Not quite.

“It’s all new to me and really embarrassing,” she admitted. “I keep getting called out on stuff.

“But I did play Princess Leia in the playground when I was six without having seen it – I had long plaits so I could do the hair.

“I’ve watched all the old ones now but I wouldn’t say I’m up to speed,” added Varma. “I’m still not sure what order they all go in.”

That said, chances are good that once Obi-Wan Kenobi airs, Indira and all of her cast mates will know exactly where the show stands in Star Wars canon.

