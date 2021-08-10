Auli’i Cravalho & Rowan Blanchard Set To Star In Coming-Of-Age Romance At Hulu

It’s the Moana and Girl Meets World crossover that you probably never expected…

Tuesday, several major trades reported that Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) and Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) have both been tapped to lead a currently untitled queer coming-of-age romance film for Hulu.

Sammi Cohen, of CollegeHumor fame, will direct.

The film will revolve around both girls as high school track teammates who fall for each other. Cravalho will play a girl by the name of AJ, while Blanchard will play a character named Paige.

While audiences familiar with the actresses might consider these new roles to be edgier, they are actually right up both actresses respective allies. In 2016, Blanchard publicly identified as queer. Last year, Cravalho came out as bisexual.

Currently, Blanchard can be seen on the TV adaptation of Academy Award winner Bong Joon-Ho’s Snowpiercer. Fans of Cravalho, however, can next see her star alongside John Leguizamo and Leslie Mann in Amazon’s The Power.

Source: Deadline

Related