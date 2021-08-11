Trailer and Poster For National Geographic Disney+ Series ‘Growing Up Animal’ Released

Today, Disney+ shared the official trailer and poster of the newest arrival, Growing Up Animal, a six-part Original Series from National Geographic, streaming on August 18th on Disney+. The series, narrated by Emmy-nominated star of Black-ish, producer, and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross, follows animal mothers and babies from the womb to the outside world as they face the triumphs and trials of nature. Each hour-long episode is an intimate look into the birth of a different iconic animal: grizzlies, sea lions, elephants, African wild dogs, chimpanzees, and lions. All six episodes will be available to stream on the premiere day.

“Growing Up Animal gives an incredible up-close glimpse into the world of animal mothers and babies,” said narrator Tracee Ellis Ross. “From the early stages of pregnancy to their adorable first helpless moments in the big, wide world, it is remarkable to see how each animal’s unique instincts and adaptations help them endure the harsh realities of their environment.”

The six-episode series is an in-depth examination, using unique technology to allow viewers to experience first-hand what these mothers and babies endure during the path to new life. As each episode follows the pregnant mother’s journey, scientifically accurate in utero baby animal silicone models are used to portray the miracles happening within the womb. These scenes depict a realistic view of the animals at various stages in fetal development. Animal researchers and world-renowned scientists gathered the data and scans to make these models as accurate and life-like as possible, especially for the series.

Growing Up Animal is produced by Wall to Wall Media for National Geographic. For Wall to Wall Media, executive producers are Jeremy Dear and Dominic Weston. For National Geographic, executive producer is Pamela Caragol; senior vice president of unscripted development and production is Janet Han Vissering.

