‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ to Debut This November on Disney+

When Disney finalised their purchase of 21st Century Fox back in 2019, Home Alone was one of the first Fox projects they put into production. Now, Disney released key details about the next instalment in the Home Alone franchise!

“HOME SWEET HOME ALONE will follow Max Mercer, a mischievious and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers… and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out.”

The “Home Alone” Collection on Disney+

Home Sweet Home Alone will star Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Aisling Bea (Love Wedding Repeat), Kenan Thompson (Kenan & Kel), and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty). It is directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa) and is written by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, based on a story by Day, Seidell, and John Hughes.

Home Sweet Home Alone will debut exclusivly on Disney+ on November 12th, 2012.

Related