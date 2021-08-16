Developing Story: The NBA Experience at Disney Springs has Closed Permanently

Tweets from a trusted source emphasize that the closure will not affect Disney’s ongoing partnership with the NBA or the Orlando Magic…

Scott Gustin, one of the most well-known voices on Dis-Twitter, signaled the end of The NBA Experience at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs with a string of tweets around noon (eastern time).

He posted:

BREAKING: The NBA Experience at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World will not reopen and is permanently closed.

The thread follows:

BREAKING: The NBA Experience at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World will not reopen and is permanently closed. pic.twitter.com/c4fZOXNHMh — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 16, 2021

The NBA Experience officially opened on August 12, 2019.



After two years and a pandemic, Disney is moving in another direction. pic.twitter.com/9qj6Fv9Ctg — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 16, 2021

Gustin added a fourth tweet that said, “The decision to close the facility, which was a mutual decision made with the NBA, was communicated to Disney Springs employees via email earlier today.”

This is a developing story and The DisInsider will post updates as appropriate.

