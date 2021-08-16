Developing Story: The NBA Experience at Disney Springs has Closed Permanently

6 seconds ago John Bishop

Tweets from a trusted source emphasize that the closure will not affect Disney’s ongoing partnership with the NBA or the Orlando Magic…

Scott Gustin, one of the most well-known voices on Dis-Twitter, signaled the end of The NBA Experience at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs with a string of tweets around noon (eastern time).

He posted:

BREAKING: The NBA Experience at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World will not reopen and is permanently closed.

The thread follows:

Gustin added a fourth tweet that said, “The decision to close the facility, which was a mutual decision made with the NBA, was communicated to Disney Springs employees via email earlier today.”

This is a developing story and The DisInsider will post updates as appropriate.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Disney & Starz Settle Star+ Naming Fued in Brazil

4 hours ago Jordan Simmons

Y: The Last Man Arriving on Disney+ (Intl) This September!

5 hours ago Jordan Simmons

Percy Jackson Author Rick Riordan Meets With Disney This Week

17 hours ago John Bishop

Disney Wants Free Guy 2 (And We Do, Too)

2 days ago John Bishop

Simu Liu Responds to Bob Chapek on ‘Shang-Chi’ Theatrical Release Statement

2 days ago Maxance Vincent

Emma Stone Officially Boards ‘Cruella’ Sequel

3 days ago Josh Sharpe

Leave a Reply