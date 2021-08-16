Disney & Starz Settle Star+ Naming Fued in Brazil

In December, Disney announced STAR+, a new streaming service coming to Latin America in 2021. Not to be confused with the Disney+ Star tile in other international markets.

Star+ will essentially be the Hulu and ESPN+ of Latin America, with an assortment of general entertainment and sports.

All seasons of The Simpsons will be available in Latin America through Star+.

But the name Star+ has caused some problems for The Walt Disney Company. In April 2021, Lionsgate’s Starz Entertainment filed a trademark lawsuit in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, arguing that Star+ is too similar to their own Starz brand. Disney won the suit in Argentina and Mexico; however, they lost an appeal in Brazil in July.

But as of August 9th, Disney is now allowed to use the name Star+ in Brazil following an amicable settlement which saw both companies withdraw from the dispute after Disney agreed to pay Starz R$50 million for possible damages.

Disney is now free to use the Star+ branding, and the service is set to launch on August 31st, as planned in the following countries:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Central America

Chile

Colombia

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

Source: Notícias da TV

