Disney & Starz Settle Star+ Naming Fued in Brazil
In December, Disney announced STAR+, a new streaming service coming to Latin America in 2021. Not to be confused with the Disney+ Star tile in other international markets.
Star+ will essentially be the Hulu and ESPN+ of Latin America, with an assortment of general entertainment and sports.
But the name Star+ has caused some problems for The Walt Disney Company. In April 2021, Lionsgate’s Starz Entertainment filed a trademark lawsuit in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, arguing that Star+ is too similar to their own Starz brand. Disney won the suit in Argentina and Mexico; however, they lost an appeal in Brazil in July.
But as of August 9th, Disney is now allowed to use the name Star+ in Brazil following an amicable settlement which saw both companies withdraw from the dispute after Disney agreed to pay Starz R$50 million for possible damages.
Disney is now free to use the Star+ branding, and the service is set to launch on August 31st, as planned in the following countries:
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Central America
- Chile
- Colombia
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Mexico
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Source: Notícias da TV