Screenwriter Maura Milan Joins Disney+ ‘National Treasure’ Series

Earlier this year, Disney gave the greenlight on a National Treasure series for Disney+. Since then news on the project has been quiet, until now.

According to a profile on her LinkedIn, screenwriter, Maura Milan has been attached to the project since May. We can also confirm her involvement as her name is currently attached to recent casting grids for the project.

The new series is said to be a reimaging of the franchise. The series explores the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship, and patriotism, told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old dreamer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.

Mira Nair, who directed Disney’s Queen of Katwe is attached to direct. The series comes from the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer and original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. The Wibberleys will also executive produce with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. ABC Signature is the studio.

The National Treasure series was developed under Disney Branded Television, led by Gary Marsh. It has been on parallel tracks to the long-in-development third film that is expected to see the return of Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Gates, which brought in Chris Bremner (Bad Boys For Life) as a writer in January 2020.

Milan is best known for hit books Ignite the Stars and Eclipse the Skies. She also wrote and directed the the short films Intersect, Maker’s Mark, and her feature Koreatown.

Released in 2004, National Treasure followed Ben Gates (Cage) and his team (Justin Bartha and Diane Krueger) as they race to find the legendary Templar Treasure before a team of mercenaries. The film grossed $347 million at the worldwide box office. This led Disney to release a sequel in 2007 titled Book of Secrets which grossed an astounding $447 million worldwide.

