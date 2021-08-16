Who Wants a ‘Real Steel’ Sequel on Disney+?

It’s been 10 years since 20th Century Studios (then Fox) released the robotic boxing film Real Steel. Since then, fans have yearning for a sequel with no real talk or movement on one. Now, Disney owns the rights to the film, and with Free Guy receiving tons of buzz, director Shawn Levy, who also directed Real Steel, may get a chance to develop a follow-up.

Levy was a guest on The Deadline Podcast and revealed he and star Hugh Jackman have discussed the idea of a sequel.

“Hugh and I talk about what a sequel would look like. I wouldn’t say no to a (Disney+) series or a film sequel, That character was so enjoyable to create.” Shawn Levy

Read: Screenwriter Maura Milan Joins Disney+ ‘National Treasure’ Series

Shawn Levy is no stranger to Disney+, as he is producing the Night at the Museum follow up, Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again for the streamer. He is also developing a fourth live-action film in the franchise. Free Guy is seeing nice box office results despite the current state of the pandemic and is being praised by both critics and audiences. Disney is always looking for new content and franchise potential and Levy may be in a position to get a Real Steel follow-up in motion.

Released in 2011, the film followed Charlie Kenton (Jackman), who used to be a prizefighter but lost his chance to win a title when heavy, towering robots took over the boxing ring. Now working as a small-time promoter, Charlie pieces together scrap metal into low-end fighters, barely earning enough to make it from one underground venue to the next. After hitting rock bottom, Charlie reluctantly teams with his estranged son, Max, to build and train a championship robot for a last shot at redemption.

The film also starred Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lily (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Anthony Mackie (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine).

Grossing nearly $300 million at the box office. It received mixed reviews, with criticism for the formulaic nature of the plot and the fact that elements remained unresolved or were predictable, but also praise for the visual effects, action sequences, and acting performances. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects at the 84th Academy Awards but lost to Hugo.

Related