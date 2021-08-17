‘Drawn to Life’ Tickets On Sale August 20

Cirque du Soleil tickets for Disney Springs at Walt Disney World go on back on sale this month…

Good news out of Orlando. Drawn to Life, the new “Cirque du Soleil” show at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs will open on November 18. Tickets for the show will go on sale on August 20.

Disney Springs Will Again Present Cirque du Soleil

The iconic white tent theater at @DisneySprings is buzzing with activity once again! “Drawn to Life” presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney is scheduled to open on Nov. 18, 2021. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 20 to the general public. Details: https://t.co/JkAHUi2efU pic.twitter.com/qdhf66c61b — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 17, 2021

Disney Parks Blog’s Jeremy Schoolfield posted:

The iconic white tent theater at Disney Springs is buzzing with activity once again as Cirque du Soleil artists are returning to the stage to train and rehearse for a spectacular new show… Drawn to Life is a thrilling collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

At its core, the show is about the love between a father and a daughter with a story drawing inspiration from Disney’s 100-year heritage of animation... Originally scheduled to debut in spring 2020, Drawn to Life was in its final rehearsals when the pandemic brought live theater performances to a halt.

A Multi-Faceted Production

As with any Cirque du Soleil show, the scale of Drawn to Life will be incredible, encompassing an amazing array of artistic endeavors.

Image: DisneyParksBlog.com

The family-friendly show brings timeless Disney stories and characters to life in an unforgettable way through the use of innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores, brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists, and some extra touches of Disney magic.” Jeremy Schoolfield, Disney Parks Blog

Check out a trailer (of sorts) for Drawn to Life.

Pre-pandemic, the show was set to open during the spring of 2020. In fact, DisneyParksBlog.com reported that the cast and crew were in final rehearsals prior to the closing of public performances around the country due to COVID-19.

Finally, for more on Drawn to Life and ticket information, click here.

