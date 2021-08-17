Voice of Young Anna in ‘Frozen II’ to Appear in New Episode of ‘Monsters at Work’

A sneak peek of tomorrow’s episode of Monsters at Work has been released, featuring a familiar voice!

Hadley Gannaway, daughter of Monsters at Work creator Bobs Gannaway and voice of Young Anna in Frozen II, will be making an appearance in the latest episode of the series. Hadley will play a new character named Thalia, Mrs. Flint’s daughter. In the episode, which debuts tomorrow on Disney+, she will be joined by her father Bobs, who voices the receptionist, Otis.

Here is a snippet from our review of the series:

Monsters at Work represents an exciting future for animation, both for Disney and Pixar. As the Disney+ platform continues to grow, so does the potential for deep dives into animated properties and new ways to experience beloved characters. This makes Disney+ the perfect vehicle for this project. By allowing viewers to revisit this world over the course of several episodes, we can spend more time with the characters than we ever have before. For longtime fans of the franchise, Disney+’s Monsters at Work is a return to the Monstropolis that we know and love.

The series features the return of beloved characters like Mike and Sully as well as introducing several new members of Monsters Inc. The new characters include Cutter, Val, Fritz, Duncan, and Tylor. These characters are voiced by Alanna Ubach, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, and Ben Feldman, respectively. Mindy Kaling replaced the previously announced Kelly Marie Tran for the role of Val. Returning cast members from Monsters, Inc. include John Goodman and Billy Crystal as Sulley and Mike, John Ratzenberger as Yeti, Jennifer Tilly as Celia, and Bob Peterson as Roz.

