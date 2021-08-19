Liam Payne’s Releasing A New Song For Disney’s ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

2 days ago Dempsey Pillot

In case you weren’t already sold by its first trailer, Disney’s next animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong has just gotten a lot more interesting.

According to a press release issued Thursday morning, it appears that former One Direction member Liam Payne will be contributing a brand new song to the film.

The song is titled Sunshine, and will be officially released on August 27 via Capitol Records.

“I am such a big fan of Disney,” Payne is quoted as saying, “so to be working on this is a dream come true. I can’t wait for you all to hear “Sunshine” and to see Ron’s Gone Wrong. It has been a lot of fun!”

Payne also confirmed that he lends his voice to character in the film.

He joins the already announced cast consisting of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, and Thomas Barbusca.

The film is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine, Sara Smith, and Octavia E. Rodriguez, and is expected to be released in theaters on October 22.

