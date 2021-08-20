20th Century’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Retelling ‘Rosaline’ Adds Spencer Stevenson

Another day, another addition to the highly anticipated Shakespearean adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, Rosaline.

According to Deadline, the newest young actor to join the cast is Spencer Stevenson. He’ll star alongside the previously announced Katelyn Dever (Booksmart, the upcoming adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen), Kyle Allen (Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story remake), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Sean Teale (The Gifted), Bradley Whitford (Get Out), and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting).

Stevenson previously appeared on the TV adaptation/expansion of The Purge.

Based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle and follows “the most famous love story ever told”(Romeo & Juliet) through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin – and Romeo’s ex – named Rosaline. In the film, after originally trying to devise a plan to win her old boyfriend back, she eventually winds up on a path of self-discovery and tries to do everything she can to keep the star-crossed lovers from breaking up.

Dever will play the titular character, while Allen and Merced will play the infamous star-crossed couple.

Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) will helm the film, while Academy Award nominees Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist) are adapting the script. Shawn Levy (Free Guy), Dan Cohen (Stranger Things), and 21 Laps will co-produce the film alongside 20th Century.

