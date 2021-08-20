Five New Episodes of ‘Behind The Attraction’ Coming to Disney+ Next Week

Disney+ announced today that five new episodes for the original series Behind the Attraction, executive produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and Brian Volk-Weiss from The Nacelle Company, will start streaming on Wednesday, August 25. These additional episodes will center on the following attractions: “The Castles,” “Disneyland Hotel,” “it’s a small world,” “Trains, Trams, and Monorails,” and “Hall of Presidents.”

The Castles – Castles are at the heart of Disney Parks around the world. The original at Disneyland® Resort in California quickly became a symbol of The Walt Disney Company on par with Mickey Mouse. Hear the unique story behind each one and learn how Imagineers designed and built them.

– Castles are at the heart of Disney Parks around the world. The original at Disneyland® Resort in California quickly became a symbol of The Walt Disney Company on par with Mickey Mouse. Hear the unique story behind each one and learn how Imagineers designed and built them. Disneyland Hotel – Disneyland® Resort with no hotel — what?! It almost happened. Check in to see how Walt got it built.

– Disneyland® Resort with no hotel — what?! It almost happened. Check in to see how Walt got it built. it’s a small world – It all began at the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair! If a chance encounter between an Academy Award®-winning actress and Walt Disney hadn’t taken place, this beloved attraction might never have been created.

– It all began at the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair! If a chance encounter between an Academy Award®-winning actress and Walt Disney hadn’t taken place, this beloved attraction might never have been created. Trains, Trams, and Monorails – All aboard! Everything moves at Disney Parks, especially the guests — by land, water, and air! Walt loved locomotion of all kinds — trains, trams, monorails, and boats. They’re all fun, but Walt also believed the monorail could help cities end traffic.

– All aboard! Everything moves at Disney Parks, especially the guests — by land, water, and air! Walt loved locomotion of all kinds — trains, trams, monorails, and boats. They’re all fun, but Walt also believed the monorail could help cities end traffic. Hall of Presidents – This unprecedented presidential attraction in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom brings our commanders in chief to life. Walt created the world’s first human Audio-Animatronics® figure based on his childhood hero, Abraham Lincoln.

Disney+ also released a first-look clip from “The Castles” episode where viewers learn more about the iconic symbol of the Disney Parks:

Narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), the 10-part series gives viewers an exclusive peek “behind the curtain” of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to it’s a small world to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Behind the Attraction begins streaming on Wednesday, July 21, on Disney+ with five episodes at launch, and five additional episodes coming to service later this year.

Behind the Attraction is executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Kevin Hill from Seven Bucks Productions and Brian Volk-Weiss, Robin Henry, and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company. Brian Volk-Weiss directs the series.

