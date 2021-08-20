Yassir Lester Will Serve as Head Writer on Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’

After a lengthy writers room session, Marvel has tapped Yassir Lester (Making History) as the head writer on their upcoming Disney+ series, Armor Wars. The hire reunites Lester with star Don Cheadle. The two worked together on Black Monday, a Showtime comedy headlined by Cheadle on which Lester was one of the main writers, co-exec producer, and co-star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is still pretty early in development and a director has not been hired at this time.

Not much is known on the series at this time but Cheadle did sit down with our friends at Post-Credit Podcast and talked a little bit about the series, “The death of Tony Stark, I’m pretty sure, will play a role in the series.” Where we’ve been sort of progressing Rhodey—even in the last film where he’s now up again and he’s now walking again and he’s now mobile again—so as the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit and what happens, I imagine there’s gonna be another elevation and another way that we’re going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey. But really, figuring out a way to bridge what’s happening in the comic books with what’s happening on screen in the MCU and how we’re going to make those worlds work, that’s really exciting.”

Here is a very brief synopsis, Cheadle returns to the role as James Rhodes aka War Machine, Stark’s trusted companion, who must face these tech consequences in this classic Marvel story.

In the comics, the Armor Wars event series followed Iron Man as he battled the criminal called Force, and had recruited and helped him. Tony Stark was examining Forces’ armor and realized a lot of the technology resembled that of Iron Man’s armor technology. It was then revealed that Spymaster had stolen some Iron Man armor secrets and had sold them to Justin Hammer, who then sold them to criminals and heroes alike. Tony Stark then invented “Negator Packs” that could destroy his technology on contact.

