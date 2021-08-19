‘Deadpool 3’ Has a Window; Ryan Reynolds Working on a Script

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige confirms Deadpool 3 penciled in and Ryan Reynolds working with writers on a screenplay…

“Telling” isn’t the word.

“Prescient” or “revelatory” or “oracular” seem highfalutin enough to hit the mark.

But it is at least important to note that on a day when the final Eternals trailer hit, the mere possibility of more “Merc-With-A-Mouth” set folks tongues a-wagging.

More Deadpool Coming?

In an exclusive, Spencer Perry of ComicBook.com posted:

Image: 20th Century Studios

Marvel president Kevin Feige was asked if [Marvel Studios had] a window for the film penciled in internally… “We do,” Feige said. “And the script is in the works, and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak.” Reynolds previously pegged the odds of Deadpool 3 filming in 2022 at being 70% likely. ComicBook.com

That remains big news, especially given Disney’s apparent delight over box office returns from Reynolds’ Free Guy. Plus, there’s the, well, “fact” that Deadpool might be the most buzzworthy property to come out of the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Moreover, “Deadpool” joined Taika Waititi’s “Korg” in previewing Free Guy:

Warm Up the Chimichangas

Meanwhile, in the “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” department, ComicBook.com reminded readers…

Image: 20th Century Studios

Previous reports had Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneau-Loeglin working on a script.

Deadpool is “seemingly the only thing from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies that has survived the acquisition of the Fox.”

Marvel’s jump into a multiverse scenario via Loki, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man continues to make the possibility of Deadpool arriving in the MCU very possible.

Meanwhile, my take? Warm up the chimichangas, kids.

Finally, read more at ComicBook.com.

Image: 20th Century Studios

Related