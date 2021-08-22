Kevin Feige Hints At Actors Being Considered For ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot

We might be at least two years away from seeing the Fantastic Four return to the big screen; however, aside from the announcement that Jon Watts would be returning to the MCU to direct the film, we honestly have no idea what else to expect.

According to a recent interview with Comicbook.com though, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige finally broke his silence. While he didn’t offer any update about the plot or setting, he did have something to say about the ongoing casting process. He said:

“I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces)…I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn’t been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gor in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not.”

As Feige points out, fans shouldn’t expect an entire array of new faces like Chris Hemsworth was when the first Thor came out, or like Simu Liu now with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Instead, the film will feature a mix of newbies and veterans. At the end of the day, the most important thing is that the role suits the actor.

Now, in regards to who will play who, it looks like we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer for that information.

Considering that the past three iterations of Marvel’s first family failing to be both critically and commercially successful, there’s a lot riding on this next iteration. So it makes sense as to why Marvel and Feige aren’t rushing anything. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited to see what Watts has up his sleeve.

Who do you think should be cast as the next Fantastic Four? Let us know down below.

Source: Comicbook.com

