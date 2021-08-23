Disney+ Orders 10-Episode Series ‘Nautilus’ Inspired by ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’

According to a new report, Disney+ will be producing a 10 part series based on Captain Nemo and his famed submarine The Nautilus, as made famous by the 1954’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

This origin story will take inspiration from the original Jules Verne novel as well as the film. The premise for the series, currently titled Nautilus, is as follows:

An Indian prince robbed of his birth right and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him, Nemo set sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring vessel, battling foes and discovering magical underwater worlds.

The series will be written by James Dormer (Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands) and executive produced by Dormer and Johanna Devereaux who said: “Jules Verne’s story is a beloved classic all around the world. It’s a huge privilege to bring the Nautilus and her crew to life again in such a bold, exciting way, with a diverse team of creative talent and on-screen characters. The series will be breathtaking, action-packed and a huge amount of fun.”

A version of this project has been in development hell for some time. Originally, this origin story was to be produced theatrically with McG directing. After McG left the project, it passed through the hands of other directors including David Fincher and James Mangold. Instead, Mangold went on to direct Indiana Jones 5, and there has been no update since that time.

1954’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea has been a longtime staple in Disneyana. Filmed in CinemaScope, the film was one of the largest live-action Disney films to date and had significant involvement from Walt Disney himself. It starred Kirk Douglas and James Mason as Captain Nemo.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

