First Look Art for Newly Reimagined ‘Splash Mountain’ Revealed

The newly reimagined ride will be inspired by Disney’s 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog.”

Last year, Disney announced that a reimagining of the highly popular attraction Splash Mountain was in the works, inspired by Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. In an announcement on The Disney Parks Blog, details of the ride were announced, revealing it would take place “after the final kiss as Naveen and Louis join Tiana on her latest adventure, hosting a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome – during which some original music inspired by songs from the film will bring guests into the story. Tiana is leading the way, and fans will be able to encounter old friends and make new ones along the way as well!”

Read: Josh D’Amaro – Disney to Speed Up ‘Princess and the Frog’ Retheming of Splash Mountain’

In addition to revealing details on the highly anticipated reimagining of Splash Mountain, a first look art on the ride, which teases its look and feel, has been unveiled, which you can look at below:

The reimagined attraction is set to replace Splash Mountain’s ties with Disney’s 1946 animated film Song of the South, which was highly criticized for painting racist depictions of Black people and helped perpetuate “a dangerously glorified picture of slavery.” While Disney has disowned the film in 1986 and has not officially released it on DVD, the ride’s ties to the movie sparked many controversies, with fans even petitioning for the Parks to remove the ride or re-haul it altogether to remove it any connections with Song of the South.

No details on the ride’s closure and renovations were given, nor were details on its debut were announced, but that will likely arrive sooner than later. You can watch the video which provides more details on the new attraction below:

Related