Janet McTeer Joins Searchlight’s Growing Cast of ‘The Menu’

Janet McTeer (Ozark) has joined the growing cast of Searchlight’s dark comedy-thriller, The Menu. The Disney-owned studio has ensembled a team mostly comprised of multiple members of the creative team behind the hit HBO series Succession.

Read: 20th Century’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Retelling ‘Rosaline’ Adds Spencer Stevenson

The Oscar nominee and Tony winner joins a talented cast the includes Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter franchise), Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Days of Future Past), John Leguizamo (John Wick), and Hong Chau (Downsizing).

The film centers around a young couple (Taylor-Joy and Hoult) who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Janet McTeer will play a food critic.

Mark Mylod (Shameless) is set to direct. Adam McKay will produce through his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch. Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script. Searchlight’s SVP Production DanTram Nguyen and director of production Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

Janet McTeer won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play, the Olivier Award for Best Actress, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play for her role as Nora in A Doll’s House (1996–1997). She also won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Mary Jo Walker in the 1999 film Tumbleweeds, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Hubert Page in the 2011 film Albert Nobbs. Her other film credits include The Woman in Black, Maleficent, The Divergent series, and Me Before You, and season 2 of Jessica Jones.

Related