McKenna Grace Joins Searchlight’s Keri Strug Movie ‘Perfect’

McKenna Grace is continuing to build her working relationship with The Walt Disney Company. According to Deadline, the rising star is joining Searchlight’s gymnast film, Perfect from director Olivia Wilde (Booksmart).

Based on the book Landing On My Feet, A Diary Of Dreams by Strug and John P. Lopez, the movie will tell the true story of Kerri Strug, who triumphs against the odds to win Team USA’s first gold medal at the 1996 Olympics. Strug was hailed as an American hero when she completed her final vault at the Atlanta games on a badly injured ankle to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Keri Strug’s infamous photo being carried by her coach, Béla Károlyi

Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) is set to play the olympian Kerri Shrug. Grace’s role is being kept under wraps. Production on the project is expected to begin early next year.

Producers are Riverstone Pictures and Pulse Films from a script by Ronnie Sandahl (Borg/McEnroe). Nik Bower is producing for Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski for Pulse Films, together with Jeremy Baxter and Moss Barclay. Wilde will executive produce with Deepak Nayer, Marisa Clifford, and Sandahl. Searchlight reps are SVP Production and Acquisitions Chan Phung and Director of Development Cornelia Burleigh.

McKenna Grace has quickly become a Disney staple. The 15-year-old appeared in hit Disney Channel shows such as KC Undercover, The Lion Guard, Elena of Avalor, and Bizardvark, but quickly rose to stardom playing a young Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel. She recently appeared in the hit Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale, opposite Elisabeth Moss. Grace will next star in two Disney+ projects, Crater a sci-fi adventure film set for next year, and R.L. Stines Just Beyond, which will hit the streamer later this year.

