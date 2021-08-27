Walt Disney Studios Park Rebrands Most of “Toon Studio” to “Worlds of Pixar”

More changes are coming to the Disneyland Paris resort, both the big and the small. The next change is a slight rebrand of one of the Walt Disney Studios Park’s lands (or lots).

Toon Town at Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland is where Toons live. Toon Studio over at Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park is where those toons come to work.

But the Toons are about to find that their workspace will be dramatically reduced in size because most of it will be rebranded to “Worlds of PIXAR”.

Toy Story Playland at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Toon Studios opened with the park as Animation Courtyard in 2002, before it was renamed Toon Studio and expanded with Crush’s Coaster and Cars Race Rally.

Over the years, more PIXAR-themed attractions have made their way to the area, notably the world’s first Toy Story Land (Toy Story Playland in Paris) and Ratatouille: The Adventure.

A (guesstimation) on where Worlds of Pixar will be.

If you’ve been to Disneyland Paris, then you know that all the Pixar attractions in Walt Disney Studios Park are all located together and set aside from the rest of Toon Studio. So this rebranding makes perfect sense.

While Worlds of Pixar has not been added to any maps, I’ve done a guesstimation on how much of Toon Studios the new rebranded area will take up.

Toon Studio will be left with just three attractions following this rebrand: Animation Celebration, Flying Carpets Over Agrabah, and Mickey and the Magician.

