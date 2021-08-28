The Hulk Might Appear In Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

As Marvel’s Cinematic Universe – and pending Multiverse – continues to expand, it’s only natural that several characters from different corners of it will cross paths. Just next week, we’ll see that happen when both Wong and Abomination appear in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Thanks to a new photo it looks like one upcoming Marvel series could also feature a similar (unlikely) collaboration.

Thanks to Instagram user Dora Magyari, it appears that Mark Ruffalo could potentially be appearing in Moon Knight alongside Oscar Isaac. “How,” you ask? Well, recently Magyari snagged a selfie outside of a hotel in Budapest. While Ruffalo could have been in the country for any number of reasons, the story doesn’t end there.

Less than an hour after posting her photo with Ruffalo, the user also posted a photo alongside Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac outside the same hotel. Could it all be one massive coincidence? Sure. However, the timing, the odds, and the level of secrecy Marvel Studios has been trying to maintain for the past few years make this a very interesting ordeal.

Now, the last time fans saw Ruffalo’s Hulk was in Avengers: Endgame, and he’s also slated to appear in the forthcoming She-Hulk series too. While it makes more sense that Hulk appears there, it’d be interesting to see how he and Moon Knight have their lives intertwined.

As always, nothing is confirmed so we urge you to take this news with a grain of salt. Should it be true though, Moon Knight might just be a much bigger series than we all anticipate.

While Oscar Isaac recently teased that the show would be “wild,” the hype is certainly real. We’ll just have to wait a little bit longer before more official details step out of the shadows.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) name Marc Spector who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.

Moon Knight will premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: Dora Magyari

