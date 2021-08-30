Composer Simon Franglen to Score ‘Avatar’ Sequels

In 2015, we sadly lost composer James Horner. Horner was best known for his work on Titanic, Braveheart, and the megahit, Avatar. Though his original work will be used for some of the upcoming Avatar sequels, he passed before he could start working on new pieces for the franchise; however, someone very close to him will take on that task.

Today, 20th Century Studios announced via the official Avatar Twitter account that Simon Franglen is set to compose the four sequels, all in various stages of production.

“We are excited to confirm @simonfranglen as the composer for the Avatar Sequels. Simon was a critical part of James Horner’s team for the first Avatar movie and went on to compose the incredible music for Pandora —The World of Avatar @WaltDisneyWorld.”

A total of four films are being worked on back-to-back and the other time frames given included Avatar 3 in December 2023, Avatar 4 in December 2025, and Avatar 5 in December 2027. The Avatar films are produced by James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment and 21st Century Studios.

Avatar 2 is set to star Kate Winslet (Titanic), Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Vin Diesel (Fast and the Furious), Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), Sam Worthington (Terminator Salvation), Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Endgame), Joel David Moore (Dodgeball), Dileep Rao (Inception), Stephen Lang (Don’t Breathe), Matt Gerald (Rampage), Jemaine Clement (Moana), and Sigourney Weaver (Alien).

The first film follows a paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home. The film became the first film to earn over $2 billion worldwide and would hold that record for over 10 years until being dethroned by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame.

You can stream the first Avatar film on Disney+ today.

