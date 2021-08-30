‘Hawkeye’ Episode Count Confirmed

The Disney+ series will have the same amount of episodes as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Read more:

It was quite inevitable, or expected, that Disney+’s Hawkeye‘s episode count would be the same as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki‘s. However, in a short blurb from TV Guide magazine, Marvel Studios has confirmed that the Disney+ limited series starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, Tony Dalton, Brian d’Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, and Florence Pugh would indeed be six episodes long.

Additionally, executive producer Trinh Tran revealed certain details on the show. For example, on Kate Bishop’s presence in the series, she explained that “Kate is looking for ways to implement those [Hawkeye’s] skills. That’s when she runs into Clint, who has no clue who she is and doesn’t really understand her obsession for him.” And on the show taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, she said that “The city [New York] has, in many ways, recuperated and continued thriving, but the same can’t be said for all its citizens” while qualifying the overall atmosphere of the series as “grounded and funny” and “packed to the brim with Christmas spirit.”

The first episode of Hawkeye will premiere on November 24th on Disney+, with additional episodes to release Wednesdays until December 29.

