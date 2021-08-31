Josh Peck & Ashley Reyes Join Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

Another day, another casting…or so it seems for Hulu’s highly anticipated How I Met Your Mother reboot (and possibly even sequel series) aptly titled How I Met Your Father.

While yesterday we reported that Brandon Michael Hall had been replaced by Daniel Augustin, today we have some more interesting casting news. According to Deadline Josh Peck (Drake and Josh) and Ashley Reyes (American Gods) have also joined the cast. Though, unlike all the other previously announced cast members, they won’t be series regulars. Instead, they’ll have recurring roles.

In addition to Augustin, they join the previously announced Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), and Chris Lowell (Arrow).

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 as where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Peck will play the vice principal at Jesse’s (Lowell) elementary school, while Reyes will play Sid’s (Sharma) girlfriend named Hannah. Since she’s a surgical resident in Los Angeles, the two are forced to maintain a long distance relationship.

Now, Peck’s casting is especially interesting considering 1) he’s the second child star to join the cast besides Hilary Duff and 2) he’s currently starring in the Disney+ reboot/remake of Turner & Hooch. Could his involvement mean that the freshman series might be in jeopardy? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Deadline

