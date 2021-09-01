New Views of Star Wars: Visions via Merch

Star Wars anime comes full circle with new merchandise!

Are you counting down the days to September 22? WHAAAAAT? What did you say? What is 9/22? That is the day that Star Wars: Visions, the anime-style anthology show (perhaps best compared to a Star Wars version of Marvel’s What If…?) debuts on Disney+.

It’s gonna be an early morning for this nerf-herder.

Visions of Visions

Back on August 17, StarWars.com reported:

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” says James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

And the good folks at Lucasfilm delivered a gorgeous trailer:

And a special look video:

Visionary Merchandise

Earlier today, the good folks at Lucasfilm posted a pretty interesting story.

Fifth Sun’s collection includes stylish graphic tees and hoodies, while a creative range from Rock ‘Em Socks brings some color to your sock drawer.

Of course, we can’t get enough of all of this, so when StarWars.com dropped new merch, we took notice:

All images StarWars.com

But we realized that each of the items featured on The Mother Ship included details that may not have yet been seen in either of the two trailser.

So then we took a closer look:

All images: StarWars.com

Me, I think the “Twins” t-shirt is a must have – notice the idividual armor. I am also intrigued by C3PO’s mask. But you really can go wrong with any of it.

I believe Star Wars: Visions is going to be a huge hit here at the end of the month.