First Look at Star Wars: Visions Revealed!

Announced last December alongside a slew of other Star Wars shows, Star Wars: Visions is an upcoming Anime series created by various animation studios from across Japan. The series will consist of nine short films from seven studios; each short will offer a new and unique take on the Star Wars universe.



Two images from the short film, The Elder by Trigger.

The titles of short films and the studios behind them are as follows:

Kamikaze Douga –The Duel

–The Duel Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – Lop and Ochō

Lop and Ochō Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) –Tatooine Rhapsody

–Tatooine Rhapsody Trigger –The Twins

–The Twins Trigger –The Elder

–The Elder Kinema Citrus –The Village Bride

–The Village Bride Science Saru – Akakiri

Akakiri Science Saru – T0-B1

T0-B1 Production IG –The Ninth Jedi

Along with the studios and the episode titles, we got our first official teaser trailer. It mostly includes still images from the films and concept art and brief glimpses of the animators creating the series.

Lucasfilm gave the animators free rein to tell the stories they wanted to tell with no restrictions on where to place them in the official timeline. They were also allowed to use existing characters or create brand new ones; one such new character is Lop, a “space bunny-person” who, according to the Star Wars website, is “cute and expressive and completely unwavering in her devotion to good and family and loyalty.” Lop will be featured in the short film Lop and Ochō.





If Studio Colorido’s Tatooine Rhapsody reminds you of Queen, then it’s for good reason because it will be a Star Wars rock opera about a heroic band that will run into Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt.

Trigger is one of two studios working on two separate short films – The Twins and The Elder. The Twins will subvert the idea of Luke and Leia and imagine if the dark side had their own set of twins, and The Elder will explore the bond between a padawan and his master.

A still image from Kamizake Douga’s The Duel.

Kamikaze Douga will merge Japanese iconography with the Star Wars Galaxy with their short, The Duel, a black and white film (with splashes of colour) that will feature Samurai-esque Jedi and Sith in a tale about selflessness.

Kinema Citrus’ The Village Bride will follow a fallen Jedi who observes a local tradition through the eyes of a bride on the eve of her wedding day and the unexpected choice she must make to save her people.

Science Saru’ is the other studio developing two shorts, Akakiri and T0-B1, which will share a similar art style but will differ in tone. Akakiri will be a painful story about a princess, while TB-01 will be a cute and fun story of an adorable droid who dreams of becoming a Jedi Knight.

The Ninth Jedi from Production IG began as two separate shorts before being combined. It will tell the story of the daughter of a lightsabersmith who is seeking out the Jedi to deliver their weapons. Meanwhile, eight warriors will come together and learn that they are Force sensitive.

Star Wars: Visions will arrive on Disney+ on September 22nd, 2021.

