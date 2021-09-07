Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion’ Begins Filming in London

Marvel Studios has begun production on their newest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. Star Samuel L. Jackson has been spotted in London as Nick Fury signaling that filming has started on the six-episode series. Jackson has been in England for a few months now, as the longtime MCU alum has also been shooting the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Plot details on the project are being kept under wraps at this time; however, the crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The project will be a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+.

Secret Invasion is also set to star Ben Mendelson, who will reprise his Captain Marvel role as the Skrull, Talos. Also set to appear is Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Olivia Coleman (Mitchell vs. The Machines), Killian Scott (The Commuter), Ben-Adir Kingsley (Noelle), and Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore). homas Bezucha and Ali Selim will helm the series, with Kyle Bradstreet showrunnning, writing and executive producing.

Secret Invasion will be filming throughout the fall in the UK and Europe under the working title “Jambalaya”. Marvel Studios now has multiple projects in production including Moon Knight, Black Panther: Wankanda Forever, The Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Hawkeye reshoots. There is no release date set for the series, but one could expect a Fall 2022 release on Disney+.

The news of the production start was first reported on by Fim London.