New Trailer For 20th Century Studios’ ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Debuts

Today, a hilarious new trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong has debuted. Liam Payne’s new single “Sunshine” can be heard in the trailer and is featured in the film. Ron’s Gone Wrong opens in theaters around the world this October.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. Ron’s Gone Wrong features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas Barbusca.

The film is directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine with Octavio E. Rodriguez co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham & Smith. Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith and Baynham serving as executive producers.