Maribel and a Toucan Are Front and Center in New ‘Encanto’ Image

Fandango has released a brand new image for Disney Animation Studios’ newest musical, Encanto. The image shows us a new look at the main character Maribel Madrigal (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) and an adorable Toucan.

Image: Fandango

Read: Title Revealed for 2022 Animated Disney Film

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal, every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow,Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns, Moana) and is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. The filmmakers were deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during early development of Encanto, as well as their continuous work with a group of expert consultants assembled through the course of the film’s production. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto opens in theaters November 24, 2021.