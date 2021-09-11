‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Adds Cameos to Play The Singing Busts

Disney+ took to Twitter to share the announcement that Skai Jackson (Jessie), Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune), Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards), Justina Machado (Elena of Avalor), and Craig Robinson (The Office) will all be making cameos in Muppets Haunted Mansion, coming in October. The five will play the classic singing busts, who can be seen at the end of the Haunted Mansion attraction.

More cameos are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, but you can get a sneak peek at the Singing busts below:

The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Inpired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the Muppets Haunted Mansion includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience.

This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, “Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.

Bill Barretta, Andrew Williams, David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter serve as Executive Producers and Kirk R. Thatcher is Director.