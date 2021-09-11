‘Shang-Chi’ to Top Box Office For The Second Week

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to hold as the number one film at the box office in its second week. The made $9.7M on Friday for a 3-day total of $31.8M. The total is the fourth-biggest second weekend for a September release after It ($60.1M), It Chapter Two ($39.6M), and Hotel Transylvania 2 ($33.1M).

Industry predictions for the film’s earnings this weekend put its gross at an impressive $142.8M to $144.8M, adding to the $56M globally for a worldwide total of over $200M, despite experiencing an overall weekend decline in ticket sales of 54-56%. However, that percentage decline is standard for a Marvel film in non-pandemic times.

There have been rumors that Disney could delay their next feature, Eternals, or move Encanto to Disney+ If Shang-Chi underperformed. Well, Disney felt different and yesterday, the company announced that they will release their remaining six films exclusively theatrical, those films include Eternals, The Last Duel, West Side Story, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and The King’s Man will all get 45-day theatrical windows before moving to digital platforms, while Encanto will play in theaters for 30 days before moving to Disney+.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; as well as Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.