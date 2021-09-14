Hulu’s Smash Hit ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Renewed For A Second Season

It was reported that the smash streaming hit Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a second season. The series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman and streams only on the Disney owned Hulu. The cast includes Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez and the series currently holds a remarkable 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. At time of renewal the series had only released half of the ten episodes they have planned to release, indicating strong viewership.

No word yet on a release date for the second season. Check out Only Murders in the Building only on Hulu.