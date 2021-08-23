“Only Murders in the Building” is the Best Whodunit Since “Knives Out”

There’s been a murder in a Manhattan apartment block and apparently only three novice true crime fans can solve it.

Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are true crime fanatics who share an obsession with true crime, but when a death occurs in their upscale Manhattan apartment, the three suspect foul play. They decide to take matters into their own hands to try and solve the mysterious death of their highly disliked neighbour.

Only Murders In The Building — “Who Is Tim Kono?” – Episode 102 — The group begins researching the victim. Meanwhile, Mabel’s secretive past starts to be unraveled. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

A Classic Whodunit for the 21st Century

We all love a good whodunit but seldom does television do it justice – especially when the writers aren’t following a true story.

But Only Murders in the Building is the best whodunit since 2019’s Knives Out. It’s certainly not as twisty-turny as Knives Out, but it is not any less enjoyable.

Each episode introduces us to new characters, and with new characters comes a new list of potential suspects. But since our detectives are complete novices, things tend to go awry, which leads to some amusing moments that sometimes spiral out of control.

It’s both a blessing and a curse that this is a weekly series because it’s perfect for binging, but the weekly drops will make for some great discussions online, and I can imagine that everyone watching will be begging to know what happens next.

Only Murders In The Building — “True Crime” – Episode 101 — Upper West Side neighbors Charles, Oliver & Mabel bond over a shared love of true crime. When a fellow resident dies in their building, the trio determine to solve the mystery and record an accompanying podcast. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

A Fascinating Cast of Characters

Steve Martin produces, writes, and co-stars in this series alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. While Martin and Short are a regular couple, having already starred in projects together, the addition of Gomez is quite the surprising addition.

Gomez proves to be a more than worthy addition to the Martin/Martin duo as she manages to sleep right in with such ease that I would like to see her join them again in another project. I’m no fan of Gomez, but this is the best role I have ever seen her in, and she is one of the major standouts.

Steve Martin and Martin Short are as talented as they usually are. They play characters that some may find familiar, but the fun murder mystery allows them to flex their muscles and juggle their comedic skills with dramatic acting. The writing is so good that each scene is layered with melodrama, comedy, and seriousness, and it all unfolds in a way that never feels forced.

Our leading trio isn’t the only ones embroiled in this mystery, but they manage to embroil other neighbours into their little detective game thanks to their sleuthing. As the series progresses, they tend to embroil their neighbours into their little game of detective. I won’t speak on the who appears to spoil anything, but the extended cast is so fleshed out and well performed that you will feel like you know all about them in minutes.

Only Murders In The Building — “True Crime” – Episode 101 — Upper West Side neighbors Charles, Oliver & Mabel bond over a shared love of true crime. When a fellow resident dies in their building, the trio determine to solve the mystery and record an accompanying podcast. Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Worth The Wait

While episode one wasn’t my favourite and didn’t leave me much hope for the rest of the series, it managed to hook me by episode two. I then went on to binge all the episodes that were made available to me.

Only Murders in the Building is the latest show to cash in on the seemingly never-ending true crime trend. Still, with witty writing, a stellar cast, and an intriguing mystery, Only Murders in the Building is certainly one to watch.

The series will be released on the following streaming services:

Hulu (US): August 31st.

Star (Disney+): August 31st.

Star+ (Latin America): August 31st.

Disney+ Hotstar (Select Territories): September 3rd.

