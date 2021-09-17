Disney+ Series ‘Behind The Attraction’ Under Fire For Copying Artists Work

Imagine working hard on art to explain how a theme park attraction. Now imagine seeing your artwork used by a hit streamer without your knowledge or permission. Well, this happened to James St. Onge, who runs the youtube channel Art of Engineering. St Onge is accusing Seven Bucks Productions and The Nacelle Company of using his graphics to demonstrate the functionality of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror without permission or credit in the newest Disney+ docuseries Behind The Attraction.

In 2019, St. Onge posted a video on his channel showing how the attraction works using his own graphics that took a lot of time to create. He recently watched the Disney+ Behind the Attraction episode on that very attraction and found some disturbing similarities between his hard work and *Disney+’s*.

Several people have mentioned that the graphics in the Tower of Terror episode of 'Behind the Attraction' are very similar to my YouTube video, so I decided to give it a watch for myself.



Left is my original artwork from my video.



Right is from Behind the Attraction on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/Sf1biymTSz — James St.Onge – Art of Engineering (@aoEngineering) September 16, 2021

In a thread, St. Onge describes and compares both pieces of art made by him and it’s obvious the streamer used his work in some capacity. At the time of this article Disney+, Seven Bucks Productions, or The Nacelle Company have not responded to the similarities. Disney history videos on the theme parks have become popular on YouTube over the years drawing in millions of views, so it is concerning to see a Disney+ series take from independent content creators.

That said, St. Onge has been keeping this pretty respectful but just wants the respect that is deserved for his hard work.

“It’s worth noting that Disney did not produce the series. It was created by Seven Bucks Productions and The Nacelle Company. Graphic design is credited to award-winning graphic designer Jeremy Samples, so it’s disappointing they would copy instead of producing original artwork. t’s also disappointing because I would have been more than happy to collaborate on the series. And despite copying my video, the episode still contains several errors, like saying the Orlando version has 2 ride systems while showing 4. But it gets worse for the other towers. Normally I wouldn’t be so nitpicky, but if you’re going to produce a documentary for Disney just to copy someone else’s work and still get it wrong, then that’s kind of pathetic. I’d expect that from a kid on YouTube who doesn’t know better, not a film company working for Disney.”

You can check James St. Onge’s original video on How Disney’s Tower of Terror Works down below: