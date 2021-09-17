First Look Photos of the Beauty and the Beast UK Tour

The UK Tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is underway in Bristol and thanks to WhatsonStage, we’ve gotten our first look at the new production!

At the time of writing, only three images have been released so this update will be incredibly short.

© Disney, photo by Johan Persson

© Disney, photo by Johan Persson

This production features new sets and costumes unique to the tour. It is also noteworthy because it stars the UK’s first Black Belle and Prince Adam (Beast) played by Courtney Stapleton and Emmanuel Kojo.

Image Source: WhatsonStage