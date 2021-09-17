Follow Us

First Look Photos of the Beauty and the Beast UK Tour

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The UK Tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is underway in Bristol and thanks to WhatsonStage, we’ve gotten our first look at the new production!

At the time of writing, only three images have been released so this update will be incredibly short.

  • © Disney, photo by Johan Persson
  • © Disney, photo by Johan Persson

This production features new sets and costumes unique to the tour. It is also noteworthy because it stars the UK’s first Black Belle and Prince Adam (Beast) played by Courtney Stapleton and Emmanuel Kojo.

Check out our earlier report on the tour for a complete list of the cast.

And click this link for tickets.

Image Source: WhatsonStage

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

READ NEXT

Copyright © 2021 thedisinsider.com Powerd by Abacuschains.com

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube