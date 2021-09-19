‘Shang-Chi’ Number One For Third Week, Disney Dominates With 60% Of Box Office

Disney owns the box office once again, as their latest Marvel Studios release proves that even in a pandemic, audiences are willing to head to movie theaters if the film is worth it. There is little doubt that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is worth it, with strong reviews from both critics and audiences, the film sits atop the box office for the third week in a row.

Shang-Chi will add another $21.7 million to its domestic total, scoring the second best third-weekend for a September release since the wildly popular It. This brings the newest Marvel release to a global box office of $320.6 million, an impressive total in the midst of a pandemic, especially since it has yet to be released in the world’s biggest box office region, China.

READ: Hulu’s Smash Hit ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Second Season

Disney has more to celebrate as their surprise hit Free Guy sits at number 2, bring in an estimated $5.2 million. The film has earned over $108 million domestically and has shown some of the strongest legs of the summer. Disney’s Jungle Cruise came in at number 7, adding another $2.8 million, and the Disney Searchlight film The Eyes of Tammy Faye came in at number 9 in its limited release of only 350 screes.

Free Guy has been the surprise box office hit of the summer

Even though their most recent release was over three weeks ago, The Walt Disney Company still owned 60% of the weekend’s box office totals and 4 of the top 10 films. Proving that even during uncertain times, Disney is still the premier box office champion.