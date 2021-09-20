Marvel Studios Promotes Longtime Exec Victoria Alonso to President of Production

Marvel Studios has promoted longtime executive Victoria Alonso, the studio announced Monday. Alonso’s new title is President, Physical and Post Production, Visual Effects, and Animation Production. She was previously the Executive Vice President of Film Production.

As part of her new position, Alonso’s responsibilities will expand to include overseeing all aspects of VFX, animation, and post-production for all of Marvel’s feature films and Disney+ productions. She will continue to serve as executive producer on all MCU titles and report to studio co-president Louis D’Esposito.

“Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first ‘Iron Man’,” D’Esposito said in a statement with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. “She is one of the most dynamic, candid, and accessible executives in the industry and we’re thrilled that she’ll continue to be by our side in this elevated role as we lead Marvel Studios into the future.”

Read: ‘Shang-Chi’ Number One For Third Week, Disney Dominates With 60% Of Box Office

Alonso joined Marvel Studios in 2005 as executive vice president of visual effects and postproduction, working as a co-producer on Marvel Cinematic Universe films Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger, and serving as executive producer on every Marvel Studios production since The Avengers, including television shows. She was promoted to Executive Vice President of Production in 2015.

Victoria Alonso is a champion for women, people of color, and LGBTQ and how that informs her work. She was a prominent piece in getting more women behind the camera at Marvel Studios including Chloe Zhao and Nia DaCosta for their upcoming big-screen features Eternals and The Marvels, as well as their growing Disney+ series’ such as Jac Schaeffer for WandaVision, Kari Skogland for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kat Coiro for She-Hulk, and Bert & Bertie for Hawkeye.